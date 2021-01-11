Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 740 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BAM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.51. 2,369,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,051.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

