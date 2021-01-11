Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. 25,573,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022,406. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock worth $79,022,493 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

