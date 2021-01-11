Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 12,242,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

