Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,046.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 57.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

