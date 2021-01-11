Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $596,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.45. 2,264,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.