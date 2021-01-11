NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 235,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

