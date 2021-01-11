Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market cap of $5.94 million and $1.59 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

