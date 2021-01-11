Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.04 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $107.04 million and $5.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 108,828,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,828,074 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

