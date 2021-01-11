Nerva Market Cap Hits $286,027.80 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Nerva has a market cap of $286,027.80 and $60.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00651514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.