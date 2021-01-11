Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

