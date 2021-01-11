Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $30.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,960. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

