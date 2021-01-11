Needham & Company LLC Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $235.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

FFIV opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

