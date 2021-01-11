Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.96.

LRCX stock opened at $501.63 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $522.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

