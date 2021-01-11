Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.