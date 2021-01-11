Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.91 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

