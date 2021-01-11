National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. ValuEngine lowered Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.