National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. ValuEngine lowered Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
About Equinox Gold
