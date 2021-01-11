National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.