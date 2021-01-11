National Bank Financial Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$117.00

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

Shares of RY traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$108.25. 848,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,287. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total transaction of C$730,392.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$570,804.50. Insiders have sold a total of 15,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,601 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.