National Bank Financial Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$117.00

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.
RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.
Shares of RY traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$108.25. 848,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,287. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.
In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total transaction of C$730,392.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$570,804.50. Insiders have sold a total of 15,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,601 over the last 90 days.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
