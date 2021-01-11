NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Head-To-Head Comparison

NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NanoFlex Power has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NanoFlex Power and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 37.21 -$13.52 million N/A N/A Analog Devices $5.60 billion 10.34 $1.22 billion $4.91 31.92

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than NanoFlex Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NanoFlex Power and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 8 16 0 2.67

Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $141.92, suggesting a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Analog Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than NanoFlex Power.

Profitability

This table compares NanoFlex Power and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A Analog Devices 21.79% 15.51% 8.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats NanoFlex Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer, and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

