Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $9.48 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $61,301.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,210.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.01416722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00569546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00187251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.