MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $159.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
