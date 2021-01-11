MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $159.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.