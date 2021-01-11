mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003138 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $31.38 million and $2.85 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.15 or 0.99788089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 31,190,578 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

