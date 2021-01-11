Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

In other National Bank news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.48 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.