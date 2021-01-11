Morgan Stanley Trims Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Target Price to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LMT opened at $336.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.27. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

