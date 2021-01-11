Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LZAGY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

LZAGY opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

