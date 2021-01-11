Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €99.30 ($116.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.13. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

