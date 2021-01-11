Morgan Stanley Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $85.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of BOKF opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

