Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 25,957 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last quarter.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

