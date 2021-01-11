Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $250.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.91. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 51.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

