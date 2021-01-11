Morgan Stanley Increases People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $15.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.