Morgan Stanley Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

