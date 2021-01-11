Morgan Stanley Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

