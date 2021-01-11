Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 3,335.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000.

BATS ENOR opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.33.

