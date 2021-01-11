Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24,579.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 131,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $9.06 on Monday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.