Morgan Stanley Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $86.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 485.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 242,434 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

