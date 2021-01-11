Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Monro by 65.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

