Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

