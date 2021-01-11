MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $331.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.75.

MDB opened at $359.86 on Monday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

