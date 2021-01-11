MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.83.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total transaction of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,470,568 shares in the company, valued at $511,507,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.66. 19,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,180. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

