Moller Financial Services Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.04. 6,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

