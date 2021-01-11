Moller Financial Services Acquires Shares of 19,299 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 282,452 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 223,219 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000.

ICLN traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

