Moller Financial Services Acquires 43,476 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. 31,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,200. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58.

