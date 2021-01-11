Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.11. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 27,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $39,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

