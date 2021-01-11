Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of MWK opened at $20.92 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

