Mixin Market Capitalization Achieves $89.54 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Mixin token can now be bought for $169.12 or 0.00491995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $89.54 million and $448,008.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,425 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

