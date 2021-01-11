Mirrored Tesla Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,827.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for approximately $856.65 or 0.02501115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $74,827.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,222 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

