Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $322.25 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $3.25 million and $5,019.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $322.25 or 0.00927379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,089 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

