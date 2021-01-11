Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for $133.76 or 0.00403058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $57,731.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00269578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00063885 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 38,576 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

