Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Sells $113,189.82 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $217.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

