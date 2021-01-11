Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,966. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.